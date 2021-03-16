Leipzig's injured Upamecano out for up to two weeks

Sport

Leipzig's injured Upamecano out for up to two weeks

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will be sidelined for up to two weeks due to a muscle injury sustained in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club said.

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Liverpool v RB Leipzig
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Liverpool v RB Leipzig - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - March 10, 2021 RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano in action with Liverpool's Sadio Mane REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will be sidelined for up to two weeks due to a muscle injury sustained in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club said.

Upamecano, 22, was forced off in the 28th minute as second-placed Leipzig lost ground in the title race, with Julian Nagelsmann's side now four points behind Bayern Munich, who won 3-1 at Werder Bremen.

"Dayot Upamecano picked up a muscle injury to his right calf in the game against @eintracht_eng and will be out for the next 10 to 14 days," Leipzig tweeted https://twitter.com/RBLeipzig_EN/status/1371494260793483271.

The French centre back will likely miss the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark