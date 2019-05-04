Leipzig squander two-goal lead as winning run ends

BERLIN: RB Leipzig threw away a two-goal lead in a thrilling 3-3 Bundesliga draw at Mainz 05 on Friday as their run of eight successive wins in all competitions came to an end.

Lukas Klostermann put third-placed Leipzig in control with two first-half goals, tapping in from Timo Werner's pass after 20 minutes and then clipping a neat finish over Florian Mueller 12 minutes later.

Karim Onisiwo pulled one back with a shot on the turn before halftime but Werner restored Leipzig's two-goal lead four minutes after the break.

Moussa Niakhate pulled one back from a corner and his fellow Frenchman Jean Philippe Mateta levelled with seven minutes left although Leipzig then missed three chances to grab a winner.

Leipzig, already qualified for the Champions League next season, have 65 points, six behind leaders Bayern Munich, and two games left to play while Mainz are a comfortable 12th.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

