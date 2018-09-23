Lemar bursts into life to help Atletico past Getafe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Thomas Lemar produced an impressive performance as he scored his first goal for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win at Getafe that provisionally lifted them to fifth in La Liga on Saturday.

The French winger forced the opener, an own goal from goalkeeper David Soria, then grabbed the second as Diego Simeone's team got back on track after a stuttering start to the season during which they earned just five points from their first four games.

Lemar struck the crossbar with a powerful long-range effort and the ball bounced back hitting Soria and crossing the line to send Atletico ahead after 14 minutes.

The visitors struggled to create openings at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez but eventually Lemar put the finishing touch on a quick counter-attack after an hour to net his first goal since his close season move from Monaco.

Getafe winger Ivan Alejo was sent off for an apparent stamp just four minutes after coming on as a substitute, leaving Atletico to cruise to victory.

