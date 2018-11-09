Lengthy bans handed out following Galatasaray v Fenerbahce post-match brawl

Players and officials from Galatasaray, including coach Fatih Terim, and Fenerbahce were suspended for up to eight matches by the Turkish FA's disciplinary board (PFDK) after a mass brawl broke out at the end of last Friday's Super League fixture.

ISTANBUL: Players and officials from Galatasaray, including coach Fatih Terim, and Fenerbahce were suspended for up to eight matches by the Turkish FA's disciplinary board (PFDK) after a mass brawl broke out at the end of last Friday's Super League fixture.

Members of both teams were seen exchanging blows after they ran on to the pitch following the 2-2 draw, while sections of the crowd hurled abuse and booed from the stands.

Fenerbahce's Roberto Soldado and Jailson Siqueira were shown red cards as was Galatasaray's Badou Ndiaye.

The PFDK handed Terim a seven-match ban for insulting the referee and for comments he made in the post-match news conference.

Also suspended were Galatasaray midfielders Ndiaye (five games), Garry Mendes Rodrigues (three games) and Ryan Donk (six games) due to their unsportsmanlike conduct.

The most severe penalty was handed out to the team's trainer, Hasan Sas, who was banned for eight matches for attacking members of the rival team.

Fenerbahce striker Soldado and midfielder Jailson were suspended for six and eight games respectively for the same reason.

Both teams were also fined, the PFDK said.

