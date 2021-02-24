Lennon steps down as Celtic boss after dismal campaign

Sport

Lennon steps down as Celtic boss after dismal campaign

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left the Scottish Premiership club 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the club said on Wednesday.

Scottish Premiership - Rangers v Celtic
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 2, 2021 Celtic manager Neil Lennon REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Lennon's last game in charge was Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Ross County, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

