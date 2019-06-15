Leonardo named PSG sports director
Paris St Germain have parted company with Portuguese sports director Antero Henrique by mutual agreement after two years in charge, the French champions said on Friday.
PARIS: Paris St Germain have appointed the Brazilian Leonardo as sports director shortly after parting company with Portuguese Antero Henrique by mutual agreement, the French champions said on Friday.
Leonardo, a PSG player from 1996-97, had a first stint as sports director at the Ligue 1 club from 2011-2013. Henrique had been in charge since June, 2017.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)