Lerager opens Denmark account in friendly win over Austria

Denmark midfielder Lukas Lerager scored his first international goal and Martin Braithwaite added a late second late to wrap up a 2-0 win over Austria in a friendly in Midtjylland on Tuesday.

With playmaker Christian Eriksen still injured, Lerager slotted in on the right side of a three-man midfield for his first start in his sixth international and scored just before the half-hour, combining with Pione Sisto before firing home.

The hosts created a slew of chances but were forced onto the back foot in the second half as Austria had several opportunities of their own from set pieces but could not find a way past Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Instead, it was home forward Martin Braithwaite whose superb dribble and shot in stoppage time secured the victory.

(Writing by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

