Levante near survival after late win over Las Palmas

REUTERS: Levante took a giant step towards sealing their La Liga survival by winning 2-1 in a relegation battle at home to fellow strugglers Las Palmas with a superb injury time goal by Jose Campana.

Spanish midfielder Campana cut inside from the left wing on the counterattack and coolly curled the ball into the far corner, sparking jubilant scenes at the packed Ciutat de Valencia stadium.

The win takes Levante, who finished the game with 10 men, eight points clear of the relegation zone and 18th placed Deportivo La Coruna with seven games remaining. Las Palmas are 10 points adrift in 19th.

The Valencia side took the lead against Las Palmas 10 minutes before halftime through former Sevilla fullback Coke, who was later sent off for a second booking in the 86th minute.

Las Palmas captain David Garcia smashed in the equaliser on the volley five minutes into the second half following a short corner routine and substitute Jonathan Calleri wasted a golden chance to put the Canary Island side ahead later in the half, sending the ball over the bar from close range.

Las Palmas were trailing 17th-placed Levante by seven points before the game and needed to win to stand a realistic chance of avoiding relegation after three years in Spain's top flight.

Later on Sunday second-placed Atletico Madrid have the chance to reduce the gap behind runaway leaders Barcelona back to nine points when they visit champions Real Madrid in a derby.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)