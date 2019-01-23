Levante’s Barca cup complaint dismissed by Spanish court

MADRID: Levante have had their complaint that Barcelona fielded an ineligible player in their Copa del Rey fourth round tie rejected by Spain’s Administrative Sports Court (TAD). The cup holders played defender Chumi, who was serving a ban earned playing for Barcelona's B team in the third division, in the first leg of the tie. They lost 2-1 but went on to win 4-2 on aggregate.

The 19-year-old had been sent off after receiving two yellow cards for Barcelona B. However, the club ascertained that they could play him in the Copa del Rey as minor suspensions are usually served in the division where they are picked up.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) had rejected Levante’s complaint because it arrived too late, and on Monday rejected an appeal.

Levante then turned to the court to ask for the competition to be suspended until the issue was resolved. However, that case was also dismissed, with Barcelona set to face Sevilla on Wednesday night.

(Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)