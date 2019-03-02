Levante's Tono released from prison after appeal granted

REUTERS: Levante defender Tono Garcia has been granted release from prison without bail after being held for three weeks, the La Liga side said in a statement on Friday.

Tono, 29, was one of seven people arrested on Feb. 8. Spanish media reported they were being held on suspicion of extortion and threats.

"The regional court of Teruel has granted an appeal requested by the representatives of our player Tono Garcia against a sentence of pre-trial detention, agreeing to release the player without bail," Levante said.

"Levante welcomes the resolution adopted and is looking forward to the player being released so he can return to the team soon."

Tono's lawyer Emilio Perez Mora has said the player is completely innocent.

Levante are 13th in the La Liga standings and visit Leganes on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)