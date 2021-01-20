Leverkusen's Diaby terrorises Dortmund in 2-1 win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Moussa Diaby scored one goal and set up the winner for Florian Wirtz as Bayer Leverkusen beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Tuesday to move into second place in the Bundesliga and snap a four-game winless run this year.

The 21-year-old Frenchman terrorised the Dortmund defence throughout a one-sided first half when he fired the hosts in front, finishing off a quick break in the 14th minute.

He should have added at least one more goal, carving out several good scoring chances.

Dortmund's attack briefly sprung to life after the break and Julian Brandt curled in an equaliser in the 67th minute before Jadon Sancho fired narrowly wide a little later.

But Leverkusen rebounded, with Diaby launching another quick move and setting up Wirtz for the winner in the 80th to earn their first win in five league games and move into second place on 32 points. Dortmund are fourth on 29.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 36, travel to Augsburg on Wednesday. RB Leipzig, in third place also on 32, host Union Berlin.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)