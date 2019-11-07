Leverkusen spring to life with Atletico win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen sprang to life in their Champions League group as they picked up their first points with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in a bad-tempered game on Wednesday.

Atletico would have clinched their place in the round of 16 with a win but failed to produce a single shot on target in the first half of the Group D game and fell behind in the 41st minute when Thomas Partey headed a corner into his own goal.

Kevin Volland fired the second in the 55th minute but Leverkusen had to survive a nerve-wracking finale after Nadiem Amiri was sent off for a late tackle with six minutes left and Alvaro Morata pulled one back for Atletico in stoppage time.

Leaders Juventus have qualified with 10 points from four games while Atletico have seven and Lokomotiv Moscow and Leverkusen three apiece.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)