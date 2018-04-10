Leverkusen thump Leipzig to move into Champions League spot

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to thump RB Leipzig 4-1 away in the Bundesliga on Monday and leapfrog their opponents into the Champions League spots.

There was no sign of what was to come when Marcel Sabitzer finished off a flowing move to score from outside the area and put Leipzig ahead in the 17th minute.

Leverkusen equalised in style on the stroke of halftime, 18-year-old Kai Havertz volleying home from outside the penalty after Leon Bailey charged down the right and crossed into the middle.

The visitors went ahead with a route one effort in the 51st minute as goalkeeper Bernd Leno's long kick upfield was flicked on by Kevin Volland for Julian Brandt to slot pass Peter Gulacsi.

The next goal five minutes later was of Leipzig's own making as Dayot Upamecano headed an attempted clearance straight to Panagiotis Retsos who scored from close range.

The fourth also followed a defensive mishap, Volland side-footing home his 11th goal of the season from Brandt's cross after Leipzig lost possession outside their own penalty area.

The victory moved Leverkusen into fourth place on 48 points, overtaking Leipzig, who dropped to sixth on 46 behind Eintracht Frankfurt on goal difference. The top quartet all qualify for next season's Champions League group stages.

