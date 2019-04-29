Levski ditch Dermendzhiev, start search for fourth coach of season

SOFIA: Levski Sofia parted company with coach Georgi Dermendzhiev after just three months in charge, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Monday.

The departure of experienced Dermendzhiev, who led Ludogorets to three consecutive Bulgarian league titles between 2015 and 2017, means that Levski would now start search for their fourth coach of season.

The Blues sacked Italian coach Delio Rossi following an early European exit in July and released Slovenian Slavisa Stojanovic, now at the helm of Latvia, from his contract in January.

Levski, who failed to win a home match this year, said they took "emergency measures to stabilise the club following the unsatisfactory performance of the team". On Friday they were beaten at home 2-1 by fourth-placed Beroe Stara Zagora – their third loss under Dermendzhiev.

Levski, third in the standings and 11 points behind leaders Ludogorets, are one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country along with bitter city rivals CSKA.

The Sofia-based side have put Georgi Todorov, who led the club to the Bulgarian Cup in 2003, in temporary charge.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Christian Radnedge)