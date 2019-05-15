Levski Sofia unveil Hubchev as head coach

Levski Sofia have appointed former Bulgaria boss Petar Hubchev as their head coach, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Wednesday.

SOFIA: Levski Sofia have appointed former Bulgaria boss Petar Hubchev as their head coach, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old former defender quit as national team coach after their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers, becoming the 10th Bulgaria manager to be sacked or leave the post since 2007.

Advertisement

Hubchev, a key member of the Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals, played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg SV in Germany and has coached several top-flight Bulgarian clubs.

Hubchev, who won two league titles and two national cups as a Levski player, has signed a two-year contract with the club, starting next month. The deal includes an option for one more year.

Levski, who are third in the league standings, have already ditched three coaches this season - Italian Delio Rossi, Slovenian Slavisa Stojanovic and Georgi Dermendzhiev, who was replaced by Georgi Todorov on a temporary basis last month.

Hubchev, known as a tough disciplinarian, will have to deal with a hugely demanding fan base while the team have failed to win the domestic title since 2009.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Davis)