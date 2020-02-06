Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bayern Munich's insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

MUNICH: Bayern Munich's insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diverted a shot into his own net in the eighth minute but they soon levelled with an own goal by Hoffenheim's Benjamin Hubner before Thomas Mueller put them in front with a volley in the 20th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewandowski stretched Bayern's lead further in the 36th minute and looked to have wrapped the game up when he struck again with 10 minutes remaining, netting for the 35th time in all competitions this season.

Yet Hoffenheim's new forward Moanes Dabour pulled a goal back for the visitors two minutes later and scored again in added time to set up a tense final few minutes.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)