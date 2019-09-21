Lewandowski double as Bayern crush Cologne to go top

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice to equal a 51-year-old record as champions Bayern Munich demolished Cologne 4-0 on Saturday to climb to the top spot of the standings.

Poland striker Lewandowski grabbed the first two goals and, after Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off, Philippe Coutinho converted a penalty to make it 3-0 and Ivan Perisic completed the rout with a low shot.

Lewandowski, who has been Bundesliga top scorer four times in the last six seasons, has now netted nine times in the opening five league matches, equalling a record set by Borussia Moenchengladbach's Peter Mayer in the 1967-68 season.

Bayern are top on 11 points with RB Leipzig, on 10, facing Werder Bremen later on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund, on nine, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

