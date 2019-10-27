Lewandowski on target again as Bayern go back on top

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Robert Lewandowski scored for a league-record ninth consecutive Bundesliga match as Bayern Munich scraped past promoted Union Berlin 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the league.

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski scored for a league-record ninth consecutive Bundesliga match as Bayern Munich scraped past promoted Union Berlin 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the league.

Lewandowski, who has scored in every competitive game in the league, Champions League and German Cup this season for a total of 19 goals, netted his 13th league goal eight minutes after the restart for his new Bundesliga record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had previously shared the record with former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored in the first eight league games.

Benjamin Pavard volleyed in from 17 metres to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute but the rest of the half was far less entertaining with Bayern again struggling for ideas and the visitors putting up a fight.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer did well to save a penalty three minutes later as the hosts battled for their first clean sheet after conceding two goals in each of their last five matches in all competitions.

But Neuer was beaten by Sebastian Polter in a second spot kick in the 85th minute after the striker was brought down by Pavard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bavarians were again far from convincing but thanks to Lewandowski's scoring prowess they moved up to top spot on 18 points, one ahead of Freiburg, who stunned RB Leipzig 2-1 with both teams scoring a goal in stoppage time.

Borussia Dortmund are on 16 after settling their Ruhr valley derby with Schalke 04 with a goalless draw. Schalke are on 15.

Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg could take over the lead with victory on Sunday over Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg respectively.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)