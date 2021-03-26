Lewandowski's late strike rescues point for Poland in Hungary

Robert Lewandowski struck a thunderous 83rd-minute equaliser as Poland fought back to earn a 3-3 draw with Hungary in a pulsating World Cup Group I qualifier at the Puskas Arena on Thursday.

Hungary grabbed a sixth-minute lead when Roland Sallai latched on to Attila Fiola's through ball, raced down the right and fired a low shot inside Wojciech Szczesny's near post.

The home side doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Adam Szalai slotted home from inside the box and Marco Rossi's Hungary looked well in charge against a Poland side who hadn't managed a single shot on target.

Poland manager Paulo Sousa made a triple substitution in the 59th minute and two of those introduced, Krzysztof Piatek and Kamil Jozwiak, made an instant impact.

Piatek connected with a low cross from Gregorz Krychowiak to beat Peter Gulacsi with a confident finish and moments later Hungary's defence crumbled, allowing Jozwiak to burst into the box and slot the ball into the net.

Hungary regrouped, restoring their lead when Szalai crossed from the left and defender Willi Orban turned the ball in at the back post.

But Poland's danger man, Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski, earned his side a point with a rasping drive when he was found inside the box by Bartosz Bereszynski and hammered the ball past Gulacsi into the top corner.

Fiola was sent off for Hungary in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)