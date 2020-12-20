Lewandowski sends Bayern top of the table with last-gasp winner

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Robert Lewandowski scored a dramatic injury-time winner, his second goal of the game, to earn Bayern Munich a 2-1 comeback victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, sending them top of the Bundesliga table going into the Christmas break.

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Robert Lewandowski scored a dramatic injury-time winner, his second goal of the game, to earn Bayern Munich a 2-1 comeback victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, sending them top of the Bundesliga table going into the Christmas break.

Patrik Schick brilliantly volleyed the hosts in front in the 14th minute, with Bayern falling behind for the seventh successive Bundesliga match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern had not lost any of the previous six, and they again overturned the deficit as the newly-crowned Best FIFA Men's Player, Lewandowski, equalised two minutes before halftime.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw before Lewandowski struck in the 93rd minute, sending Bayern top of the standings on 30 points, as Leverkusen dropped to second on 28 after their first league defeat of the season.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)