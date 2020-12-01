Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19

MANAMA: Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, the sport's governing body FIA said on Tuesday (Dec 1).

The Briton, who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh world title last month, was isolating according to local health guidelines in Bahrain, the FIA said.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend's event," it added.



His Mercedes team said that "apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well".