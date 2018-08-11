Li withdraws from PGA Championship due to wrist injury

China'a Li Haotong withdrew from the PGA Championship before the second round resumed on Saturday morning due to a wrist injury, the PGA of America announced.

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round
Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Haotong Li hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. PHOTO: Reuters/ Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Li was our over par after 11 holes when a thunderstorm halted play on Friday afternoon at Bellerive.

World number 45 Li had enjoyed a solid major year - making the cut at the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, and recording top-40 finishes in all three events.

(Reporting by Andrew Both, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

