Li withdraws from PGA Championship due to wrist injury

ST LOUIS: China'a Li Haotong withdrew from the PGA Championship before the second round resumed on Saturday morning due to a wrist injury, the PGA of America announced.

Li was our over par after 11 holes when a thunderstorm halted play on Friday afternoon at Bellerive.

World number 45 Li had enjoyed a solid major year - making the cut at the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, and recording top-40 finishes in all three events.

(Reporting by Andrew Both, Editing by Ed Osmond)