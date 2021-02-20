Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austria's Katharina Liensberger won women's slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday to end Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a record fifth successive title in the discipline.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy: Austria's Katharina Liensberger won women's slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday to end Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a record fifth successive title in the discipline.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the silver and American Shiffrin was the bronze medallist, according to unofficial results.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Ken Ferris)