Lille and Rennes players see red in opening draw

PARIS: Lille were held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Rennais as both teams finished with 10 men in their first game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

The hosts went ahead in the first half thanks to Jonathan Bamba's strike after Rennes defender Sacha Boey's red card. Lille's Reinildo Mandanva was then sent off and the visitors levelled after the break courtesy of Damien Da Silva's goal.

Angers got off to a perfect start when Ismael Traore's first-half goal earned them a 1-0 win at Dijon.

The Ligue 1 season started on Friday with a goalless draw between Girondins de Bordeaux and Nantes after a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)