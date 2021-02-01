Lille go top as PSG suffer first defeat under Pochettino

REUTERS: Paris St Germain suffered their first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, losing 3-2 at lowly Lorient in added time as Lille moved top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 1-0 home victory against Dijon on Sunday.

Two penalties from Neymar put French champions PSG 2-1 ahead after Laurent Abergel's opener.

The hosts equalised with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and wrapped it up in stoppage time courtesy of a Terem Moffi goal.

Playing a couple of hours later, Lille grabbed the opportunity to go top when Yusuf Yazici's first-half goal put them on 48 points from 22 games.

Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Girondins de Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, are second on 46 points with third-placed PSG a further point adrift.

