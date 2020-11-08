Lille suffer first Ligue 1 defeat of season at Brest

PARIS: Lille lost their first Ligue 1 game of the season and ground to leaders Paris St Germain when they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Brest on Sunday after making a terrible start to the match.

Burak Yilmaz's double was not enough to make up for a three-goal deficit following headers by Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and Romain Perraud and an Irvin Cardona strike in the first half.

The result left second-placed Lille, who impressed in a 3-0 win at AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, on 19 points, five behind PSG who beat Stade Rennais 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Brest moved up to 13th on 12 points.

The home side opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Pierre-Gabriel headed home Perraud's cross.

Perraud made it 2-0 four minutes later with a fine half volley as Lille struggled to cope with the hosts' early pressure.

Three minutes from the break, Brest added another as Cardona lobbed Mike Maignan with a header, only for Yilmaz to give Lille a lifeline on the stroke of halftime with a penalty after Paul Lasne fouled Jose Fonte.

Yilmaz further reduced the arrears 12 minutes into the second half with a deflected shot for his sixth Ligue 1 goal.

The Turkish striker had a golden opportunity to salvage a point for the visitors but his last-minute strike hit the crossbar.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)