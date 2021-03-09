Lingard on target as West Ham beat Leeds to go fifth

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

West Ham United maintained their push for a top-four finish as goals by Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson earned them a 2-0 home victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday.

Lingard converted a rebound from his own saved penalty in the 21st minute for his fourth goal in six appearances since arriving on loan from Manchester United.

Dawson headed in West Ham's second goal seven minutes later to help his side up to fifth spot with 48 points from 27 games.

David Moyes's side are two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game less.

Leeds twice had goals ruled out before West Ham scored and squandered several good opportunities to get back into the game.

In the end a frustrating night for Marcelo Bielsa's side left them in 11th spot.

