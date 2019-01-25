LionRock Capital buys 31.05 percent stake in soccer club Inter Milan

The Chinese private-equity fund LionRock Capital bought a 31.05 percent stake in Inter Milan from Indonesian businessman and club's former owner Erick Thohir, the Italian soccer club said on its website on Friday.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Inter Milan were taken over in 2016 by Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group, which bought a 68.55 percent stake from Thohir for 270 million euros (234 million pounds).

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Alison Williams)