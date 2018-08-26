Liverpool confirm Karius' two-year Besiktas loan

Goalkeeper Loris Karius has left Liverpool to join Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, the early Premier League leaders confirmed on Saturday.

LONDON: Goalkeeper Loris Karius has left Liverpool to join Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, the early Premier League leaders confirmed on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who made 49 appearances for the Reds following his arrival from Mainz in 2016, had been expected to leave the club following the arrival of first-choice Brazilian stopper Alisson for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Advertisement

The German was at fault for two goals as Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, but it was later announced that he was suffering from concussion following an earlier collision.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell," the club said in a statement on its official website liverpoolfc.com.

"The 25-year-old is set to spend the remainder of 2018-19 and the whole of 2019-20 with the Super Lig outfit, who have started the new campaign with back-to-back league victories."

(Reporting by Tom Hayward,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

Advertisement