Liverpool do not fear any opponents in the Champions League: Firmino

REUTERS: Liverpool are confident they can beat any team they draw in the Champions League quarter-finals, including their top Premier League rivals, striker Roberto Firmino has said.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Porto in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday (Mar 6) to progress to the quarter-finals on a 5-0 aggregate win, with the draw for the last eight scheduled to take place on Mar 16.

Geographical restrictions are removed for the quarter-final draw, with Liverpool and Manchester City already through. Manchester United and Chelsea have the second leg of their last-16 ties next week.

"Yes, we'd like a draw against an English club. Why not?," Firmino told British media. "We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs. Our record is good against them.

"We feel we have played well against the top English clubs and shown we can beat them but we are not afraid of anyone in the draw.

"We are not concerned who we get, we don't mind. A top Spanish club? We are not afraid. I don't think we have anything to fear from any side now ... We feel we can beat any side on our day, and we don't mind who we get."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool, who have won four of their last five league games, are third in the standings and face second-placed rivals United in the league on Saturday.

