Liverpool fail to make most of City slip with draw

Jan 30: LIVERPOOL 1 LEICESTER CITY 1

Premier League leaders Liverpool failed to take full advantage of Manchester City's slip-up at Newcastle United as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Juergen Klopp's side extended their lead over City to five points but after their rivals suffered a 2-1 loss on Tuesday, Liverpool will be disappointed not to have pulled seven points clear.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start with Sadio Mane firing them ahead in the third minute, cutting in from the left and beating Kasper Schmeichel with a trademark strike into the far corner.

Klopp's side were never able to find their full speed and rhythm and a solid Leicester drew level on the stroke of halftime when a Liverpool clearance was headed deep into the area by Ben Chilwell and found England defender Harry Maguire who slotted home.

Roberto Firmino went close to a winner in the 75th minute with a well-struck effort but Schmeichel saved well to frustrate the Brazilian.

Liverpool, who have not won the title since 1990, move to 61 points with City on 56 points and Tottenham two points further back.

