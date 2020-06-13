Liverpool fans can celebrate later but won't be the same: McManaman

Winning the Premier League title at an empty stadium will be something of a letdown for Liverpool fans at the end of a remarkable season, former England midfielder Steve McManaman has said.

Juergen Klopp's side were two wins away from their first top-flight title in 30 years when English football was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season is set to resume next week with matches played behind closed doors and should Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday Liverpool could secure the title by beating Everton four days later.

"It'll be fantastic when it happens but the fans are not going to be there," McManaman, who made over 270 appearances for Liverpool, told the BBC.

"Further down the line, the fans will be allowed in, they can celebrate properly then and have a parade round the city.

"You saw the reaction of the fans when Liverpool brought home the Champions League. If they win the league ... they will celebrate, but it won't be the same as being at the ground and celebrating with the team."

Liverpool have 82 points from 29 games and are on course to surpass City's record tally of 100 from the 2017-18 season.

"Their league record is phenomenal. Great teams go on to win then win again and be serial winners, but in a one-off season, Liverpool will go down as the best really," the 48-year-old added.

