Football: Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan joins Fiorentina

LONDON: Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan has moved to Fiorentina in a permanent transfer on the final day of the European transfer window, the European champions said on Monday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but local media reported that the Serie A club would pay Liverpool about two million euros (1.8 million pounds) for the 18-year-old and that the contract includes a 20per cent sell-on clause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Bobby Duncan has today completed a permanent transfer to Serie A side Fiorentina," Liverpool said on their website.

"The 18-year-old striker makes the move to Italy after one season with Liverpool, during which he scored 32 goals at Academy level.

"Everybody at the club wishes Bobby the best of luck in his future career."

The move follows criticism of Liverpool by the player's agent Saif Rubie, who alleged on social media last month that the Anfield club were holding his client against his will after they rejected a loan offer from the Italian side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to Rubie's comments, Liverpool said: "Liverpool Football Club is aware of and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players.

"We will, however, continue our efforts to work privately with the player to find resolution in the best interests of all involved."

