Liverpool furlough staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday.

Liverpool added on their website that the furloughed staff would continue to receive 100per cent of their salaries.

Several English top-flight clubs, including Bournemouth and Newcastle United, have already put non-playing staff on furlough, with the return of football in England now contingent on medical guidance and government support.

"Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough," the European champions said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/392185-liverpool-fc-statement-covid-19-update.

"The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged."

The Premier League said on Friday its clubs would consult with their players over a proposed 30per cent reduction in wages.

Liverpool said salary deductions were being discussed and there was "a collective commitment at senior levels of the club" to secure jobs for employees.

"These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing," the club added.

The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20per cent to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said on Saturday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people had been tested of which 41,903 were positive.

