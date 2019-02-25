Liverpool go top with draw at injury-hit United

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: MANCHESTER UNITED 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Liverpool took over at the top of the Premier League table despite being held to a 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement

Juergen Klopp's side now have 66 points from 27 games while second placed Manchester City, who play Chelsea in the League Cup final later on Sunday, have 65 points from the same number of games.

While the point means that Liverpool have the destiny of the title in their own hands now - with 11 games remaining - they will be disappointed not to have taken advantage of an injury-ravaged United.

Having lost holding midfielder Nemanja Matic to injury before the game, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera went off in the 20th minute and Juan Mata was replaced by Jesse Lingard five minutes later.

But Lingard didn't even last until the break as he suffered what appeared to be a recurrence of his hamstring strain and limped off to be replaced by Alexis Sanchez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid those three United injuries, Liverpool also lost their Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino to a muscle strain.

After such a messy first half, neither side were able to truly get into their stride in a disappointing game.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)