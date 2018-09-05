Football: Liverpool's Gomez can have big career for club and country, says Henderson

LONDON: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has the talent and attitude to have a big career at both club and international level, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Gomez played in all four of Liverpool's games in their perfect start to the Premier League season and has been called up to the England squad for Saturday's (Sep 8) Nations League game against Spain and a friendly with Switzerland on Tuesday.

"I'm excited for him because I know how good he can be and he's got the right mentality as well," Henderson told the British media. "He's very mature for his age. His feet are firmly on the ground and he can be as good as he wants to be."

Henderson said Gomez, who has battled a number of injuries since making his debut in 2015, would learn a lot under Juergen Klopp at Liverpool.

"He's still young. He's still improving, still learning and there's no better place to do that than at Liverpool with the players he's got around him and the manager."

