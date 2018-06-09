Liverpool great Dalglish awarded knighthood

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish was awarded a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours list that was announced on Friday.

LONDON: Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish was awarded a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours list that was announced on Friday.

Dalglish, 67, won three European Cups and six league titles as a Liverpool player and then managed the club in two spells.

Advertisement

He secured three league titles as manager, including a league and cup double in 1986 and was the first person to ever achieve that feat as a player/manager.

He was also recognised for his work in supporting the victims of the Hillsborough stadium disaster.

“Obviously it was for others with more education and knowledge than myself to decide whether or not I deserved a knighthood, and it goes without saying that I am hugely grateful to them for the decision that they have made,” Dalglish said on Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/304232-kenny-dalglish-knighthood-announced.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ian Ransom)

Advertisement