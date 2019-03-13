Liverpool must fight for glory on every front - Alisson

Liverpool have no intention of sacrificing Champions League progress to boost their chances of winning the Premier League title and will do their best to win both competitions this season, goalkeeper Alisson has said.

The Merseyside club, who face Bayern Munich in the Champions League later on Wednesday, are also in the race for the Premier League title, leading some pundits to suggest they should prioritise domestic glory over European success.

Alisson's team mate Mohamed Salah said earlier this week that he was willing to put his own Champions League ambitions on the back-burner to help his team win the Premier League.

"Our goal is to win the league and everything we're playing in, the Champions League as well," Alisson told a news conference on Tuesday. "We can't choose what we go for. Actually, we can choose, and we choose both."

The Brazil international's comments echo those of his manager Juergen Klopp, who said ahead of the Bayern game that the result would have no bearing on his team's domestic ambitions.

Liverpool, who finished as Champions League runners-up last season, are a point and a place behind leaders Manchester City with eight games left in the Premier League season.

The last-16 second leg tie at Bayern is finely poised after the sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg, with Liverpool needing a win or score draw to reach the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)