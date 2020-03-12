Liverpool must finish season strong after Champions League exit: Henderson

REUTERS: Captain Jordan Henderson said Liverpool will use the pain of their Champions League elimination by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to finish the season strongly.

Holders Liverpool crashed out in the last 16 after Atletico scored three goals in extra time for a shock 3-2 victory at Anfield that sent them through 4-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henderson backed Liverpool to respond in Monday's Merseyside derby against Everton in the Premier League and take a big step towards winning their first English league title in 30 years.

Liverpool need just two more wins to seal the title.

"Obviously we're really disappointed... we put everything into the game," Henderson told BT Sport.

"We've got the derby next which is a big game for us. That's what the focus has got to turn to very quickly... and we'll just keep taking it game by game until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want to finish it strongly."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)