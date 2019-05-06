Liverpool praying for a miracle in the title race, says Henderson

Jordan Henderson says the Liverpool players will watch Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester City praying for a miracle that might give them an edge in the title race.

The Merseyside club, who won the last of their 18 English league titles in 1990, are two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but have played a game more.

A win or a draw for Leicester, who beat the champions before Brendan Rodgers took over as manager earlier this season, would put Liverpool's fate in their own hands before their last league match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"The lads will watch Monday's game and, yeah, pray for a miracle," Henderson told reporters.

"I'm sure Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything. Will I send Brendan a text? No. Well, maybe. I'll think about it.

"City are a great team but so are we. Whoever gets the title will deserve it. We couldn't have done any more, we can't have any regrets.

"It's going to the last game and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and pray that something, a miracle, can happen."

Liverpool's hopes of winning a double faded last week when Barcelona beat them 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Henderson, though, said they could take positives from their performance at the Nou Camp ahead of Tuesday's second leg at Anfield.

"We're not stupid, we know it's a massive task and I'm sure everybody expects that Barcelona will advance," the England midfielder added.

"Obviously we weren't happy with the result in the end but we still got belief from the performance we put in over there. I couldn't have asked any more of the lads.

"It will be difficult on Tuesday, we just have to perform like we can, finish on a high and you never know what will happen. We can have no regrets. There are still at least two games to go and we need to focus on them."

