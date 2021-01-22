Football: Liverpool home run ended by shock Burnley defeat

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield came to a stunning end on Thursday (Jan 21) as Ashley Barnes' late penalty earned Burnley a 1-0 win.



The loss was Liverpool's first Premier League defeat at home since they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Apr 23, 2017.



Burnley began the game just one place above the relegation zone, but gave their chances of beating the drop a huge boost when Barnes was tripped by Alisson Becker seven minutes from time and then beat the Brazilian from the spot.



It decided the contest after Jurgen Klopp's side failed to score for the fourth straight league match.

Despite a host of defensive injuries, it has been a lack of goals that has cost Liverpool of late, and Klopp reacted to Liverpool's longest Premier League goal drought for 16 years by dropping top-scorer Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to the bench.

But Divock Origi failed to take his chance with a rare start as the Belgian wasted his side's best opportunity midway through the first half when he struck the underside of the bar when one-on-one with Nick Pope.

Salah and Firmino were introduced early in the second half, but Burnley held out despite incessant Liverpool pressure as Pope saved brilliantly from Salah before Firmino showed why he has struggled for goals all season by slicing horribly wide from Andy Robertson's inviting cut-back.

Burnley had scored just once themselves in their last four games, but Sean Dyche's men took advantage of indecision in the Liverpool defence when Alisson upended Barnes, who coolly slotted home Burnley's first penalty of the season.

Firmino missed another golden opportunity to salvage a point, and Liverpool's long unbeaten run, as Ben Mee diverted his effort off the line to ensure that Burnley claimed their first win at Anfield in 46 years.

Liverpool are fourth in the league on 34 points, six behind leaders Manchester United. Burnley move up to 16th place on 19 points.



Jurgen Klopp's men have now failed to win in five consecutive league games to see their title defence collapse. After Sunday's 0-0 draw with United, Klopp claimed that Liverpool's focus had to be on a top-four finish rather than the title given their current form.

And the champions could find themselves down in seventh by the time they are next in league action away to Tottenham next Thursday.