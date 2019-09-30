Liverpool report Man United to FA for offensive chants in WSL match - report

REUTERS: The English Football Association is to investigate complaints about offensive chants that were made during Manchester United's Women's Super League clash against Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village.

British media reported that Liverpool flagged up the chants from a section of United home fans in a post-match report to the FA on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FA said it was aware of the situation and looking into the matter.

There were concerns over the "always the victims, it's never your fault" chant – an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster - and other anti-Scouse chants and songs relating to "rats" and "robbers".

Around 2,800 fans were present for the first WSL meeting between the two clubs, with United winning 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem.

When asked about the chants, Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said her players were prepared for a hostile reception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These chants about Scousers robbing and stuff – bring it on," Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson told reporters. "We prepared for that.

"They're notorious for their chanting but it didn't bother me. My players and my staff were ready for that, so when they were shouting my name and shouting stuff, I just smiled. The main thing is that we came here to compete."

Ninety-six people died in a crush on April 15, 1989 at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium, one of the darkest days in the history of English soccer.

"The club have been made aware of reports of inappropriate chanting at yesterday's game and are looking into this," a United spokeswoman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)