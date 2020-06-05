Football: Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on Jun 21
LONDON: Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on Jun 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday (Jun 5).
Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on Jun 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on Jun 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, Jun 20.
Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, Jun 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.
City play again on Monday, Jun 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.
All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.
Premier League fixtures (times GMT):
Wednesday June 17
1700 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
1915 Manchester City v Arsenal
Friday June 19
1700 Norwich City v Southampton
1915 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Saturday June 20
1130 Watford v Leicester City
1400 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
1845 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday June 21
1300 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
1515 Aston Villa v Chelsea
1800 Everton v Liverpool
Monday June 22
1900 Manchester City v Burnley
Tuesday June 23
1700 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
1915 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wednesday June 24
1700 Manchester United v Sheffield United
1700 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
1700 Norwich City v Everton
1700 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth
1915 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday June 25
1700 Burnley v Watford
1700 Southampton v Arsenal
1915 Chelsea v Manchester City
Saturday June 27
1130 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunday June 28
1530 Watford v Southampton
Monday June 29
1900 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday June 30
1915 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Wednesday July 1
1700 Arsenal v Norwich City
1700 Bournemouth v Newcastle United
1700 Everton v Leicester City
1915 West Ham United v Chelsea
Thursday July 2
1700 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
1915 Manchester City v Liverpool