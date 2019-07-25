Liverpool's Clyne suffers cruciate ligament injury in pre-season

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage during the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Clyne, 28, sustained the injury during last week's 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium and has flown home for treatment.

"What can I say other than how gutted we all are for Clyney," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told the club website.

"Clearly an injury of this nature isn't a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it's a straightforward ACL injury. This means fixing it and coming back from it should follow a path that is free from pitfalls and complications.

"At the moment there isn't much more to say beyond we'll all support Clyney in whatever way we can and we look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as responsibly possible."

Clyne, who has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract, had been linked with a return to his former club Crystal Palace by the British media.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, making 15 appearances in all competitions.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)