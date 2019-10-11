Liverpool's Elliott given 14-day ban for mocking Tottenham's Kane

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been suspended from all domestic club football for 14 days after using offensive language to mock Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in a video posted on social media.

The English Football Association (FA) said on Friday that Elliott, 16, admitted to a breach of its rules after impersonating England captain Kane on a Snapchat video during last season's Champions League final when Liverpool beat Spurs in Madrid.

Elliott, who made his Liverpool debut in a 2-0 League Cup win at MK Dons last month, issued an apology when the video came to light earlier this season.

The FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/oct/11/harvey-elliott-suspended-111019 that the video constituted an "aggravated breach" of its rules as it included reference to disability.

Elliott was also fined 350 pounds (US$443) and asked to complete a "face-to-face education course".

(US$1 = 0.7900 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)