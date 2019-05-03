Liverpool's Keita set to miss African Cup of Nations

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out for two months with an abductor injury, meaning he will likely miss the African Cup of Nations in June.

REUTERS: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out for two months with an abductor injury, meaning he will likely miss the African Cup of Nations in June.

Guinea international Keita picked up the injury in Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Barcelona on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"It was really unlucky. Bad news. High grade abductor injury. The tendon is ruptured," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

"It will keep him out for at least two months. Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice," he said.

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United on Saturday as they trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by a point with two games remaining.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Advertisement