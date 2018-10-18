Liverpool's Mane undergoes hand surgery

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has undergone surgery for a hand injury sustained on international duty with Senegal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has undergone surgery for a hand injury sustained on international duty with Senegal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Mane missed Senegal's 1-0 win over Sudan on Tuesday in African Nations Cup qualifying and joined a growing list of injured players at Liverpool ahead of Saturday's league trip to Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Sadio Mane today underwent a procedure on a hand injury sustained while on international duty with Senegal," Liverpool said.

"The surgery, conducted at a north-west hospital and supervised by club medics, was successful. Mane's recovery will be monitored over the next couple of days."

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita went off with a suspected muscle strain in Guinea's 1-1 draw against Rwanda on Tuesday while forward Mohamed Salah had to be taken off with a groin injury when Egypt beat eSwatini 4-1 in Cairo on Friday.

Defender Virgil van Dijk was withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for Tuesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Belgium as he was still feeling the effects of a rib injury that he suffered when playing for the club against Southampton last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Third-placed Liverpool will look to extend their unbeaten start to the league season at Huddersfield. Juergen Klopp's side entertain Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League next week.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)