Liverpool's Robertson signs new long-term contract

REUTERS: Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League leaders said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old full back, who joined the Merseyside club from Hull City in July 2017, has been influential in Liverpool's defensive unit, which has conceded a Premier League-low 10 goals in 22 games this season.

British media reported Robertson's new deal tied him to Liverpool until the end of 2023-24 season.

"As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me – I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that," the Scotland captain told Liverpool's official website.

"It was a pretty easy contract for me and I'm sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that's why it's been done so quickly."

Robertson has started all but two league games for Liverpool this season as they surged to the top of the standings, four points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

"I hope to achieve success as a team over the course of this new deal," he added. "This club demands trophies and too long has probably passed without trophies.

"So I hope to help bring another couple of trophies to this club and help push in that direction because the fans demand it and the club demands it, so that's what we aim to give."

Liverpool host 14th-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)