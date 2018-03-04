Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LIVERPOOL 2 NEWCASTLE UNITED 0

March 3: Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable scoring run as Liverpool beat Newcastle to go second in the Premier League, two points above Manchester United, who they visit next Saturday.

United, however, have the chance to restore the status quo by winning at Crystal Palace on Monday.

When Egyptian international Salah gave Liverpool the lead after 40 minutes it was his 32nd goal of the season in all competitions for Liverpool and the seventh game in succession that he had found the net.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had to make a fine save from Mohamed Diame, but Sadio Mane finished off a fine move early in the second half for the second goal of a one-sided game.

