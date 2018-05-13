Liverpool's Salah sets Premier League record with 32nd goal

Sport

Liverpool's Salah sets Premier League record with 32nd goal

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah crowned a superb campaign by scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, taking his tally to a record 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Premier League - Liverpool vs Brighton &amp; Hove Albion
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 13, 2018 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bookmark

REUTERS: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah crowned a superb campaign by scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, taking his tally to a record 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

The 25-year-old Egyptian struck in the 26th minute to eclipse the previous mark of 31 goals achieved by Luis Suarez, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark